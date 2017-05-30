LMU researchers show how genetic variant in people of African ancestry modulates immune cells
A genetic variant that is particularly prevalent in people of African ancestry confers protection against malaria. LMU researchers have now shown how it modulates the properties of white blood cells that play a major role in immune defenses and inflammation.
