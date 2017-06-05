LDWF to hold informational meeting on...

LDWF to hold informational meeting on urban foxes June 7 in Lafayette

Monday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Louisiana Department and Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an informational meeting on urban foxes and nuisance wildlife control June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Lafayette. The meeting will be held at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/NOAA Building conference room located at 646 Cajundome Blvd. in Lafayette.

