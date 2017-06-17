Key controller of biological machinery in cell's 'antenna' discovered
A new discovery of a regulatory enzyme working at the primary cilium could lead to treatments for the brain tumor medulloblastoma, outlines a new report. Corresponding author Stacey Ogden, Ph.D., an associate member of the St. Jude Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, and First author Angela Arensdorf, Ph.D. Corresponding author Stacey Ogden, Ph.D., an associate member of the St. Jude Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, and First author Angela Arensdorf, Ph.D. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital molecular biologists have identified an enzyme that activates and "supercharges" cellular machinery that controls how cells become specialized cells in the body.
