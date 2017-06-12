Israeli researchers fight back agains...

Israeli researchers fight back against antibiotic resistant superbugs

19 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A unique antibiotic that can kill bacteria which are resistant to conventional antibacterials without damaging the cells that store them has been developed by scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The pioneering study, published in the prestigious Angewandte Chemie of the German Chemical Society, was carried out by Dr. Zvi Hayouka and colleagues at the Hebrew University's Institute of Biochemistry, Food Science and Nutrition at the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment in Rehovot.

Chicago, IL

