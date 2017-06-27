Inconsiderate supplementation of iron may impair ability to fight against Salmonella

One would think that too much iron is too much iron - whether it is ingested from particular foods or stored in the body genetically - and that pathogens such as Salmonella would grow identically in either case. It turns out that this is not the case, and that genetic and dietary forms of hemochromatosis - iron overload - lead to divergent paths with respect to Salmonella infection.

