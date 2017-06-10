Imperiled Atlantic Sturgeon Rescued from Santee Cooper Lakes
A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist team rescued a five-foot Atlantic sturgeon during a rescue mission in Lake Moultrie on May 31, 2017. The Atlantic sturgeon is a prehistoric fish that is found along the Atlantic Coast of the U.S. and inhabits most of South Carolina's major river systems.
