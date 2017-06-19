Hmong-American doctor inspired by her...

Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage

18 hrs ago

A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison, Wisconsin to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain. Yeng Her became interested in helping people regain function after spending much of his childhood at Hmong refugee camps in Thailand surrounded by people injured during the Vietnam War, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Chicago, IL

