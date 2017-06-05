HIV test is 'easier and faster' than ever before

South Western Sydney Local Health District Head of Immunology and HIV Medicine, Dr Louise Evans said the number of HIV tests done in NSW continues to increase but regular testing is critical if they want reach their target of ending HIV transmission by 2020. South Western Sydney Local Health District Head of Immunology and HIV Medicine, Dr Louise Evans said the number of HIV tests done in NSW continues to increase but regular testing is critical if they want reach their target of ending HIV transmission by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool City Champion.