HIV test is 'easier and faster' than ever before
South Western Sydney Local Health District Head of Immunology and HIV Medicine, Dr Louise Evans said the number of HIV tests done in NSW continues to increase but regular testing is critical if they want reach their target of ending HIV transmission by 2020. South Western Sydney Local Health District Head of Immunology and HIV Medicine, Dr Louise Evans said the number of HIV tests done in NSW continues to increase but regular testing is critical if they want reach their target of ending HIV transmission by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool City Champion.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 2
|Dogen
|221,450
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC