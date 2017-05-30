Grail passes early test in quest to f...

Grail passes early test in quest to find cancer in blood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

CHICAGO: An early stage trial of an ultra-sensitive "liquid biopsy" that scans blood samples for traces of cancer DNA showed it was able to pick up at least one cancer mutation in most of the patients with advanced cancers that were studied. The findings, presented on Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago, show the new test by Grail, a spinoff of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc, can identify bits of cancer DNA in the blood of patients already known to have cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Fri Dogen 221,450
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May '17 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC