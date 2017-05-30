Grail passes early test in quest to find cancer in blood
CHICAGO: An early stage trial of an ultra-sensitive "liquid biopsy" that scans blood samples for traces of cancer DNA showed it was able to pick up at least one cancer mutation in most of the patients with advanced cancers that were studied. The findings, presented on Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago, show the new test by Grail, a spinoff of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc, can identify bits of cancer DNA in the blood of patients already known to have cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Dogen
|221,450
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC