Global accolade for a Bangladeshi mic...

Global accolade for a Bangladeshi microbiologist

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Star

Dr Samir Saha, Head of the Department of Microbiology of Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Executive Director of Child Health Research Foundation on the award giving ceremony of American Society for Microbiology . Each year American Society for Microbiology recognises some renowned scientists for their outstanding contribution in microbiology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 16 min Al Caplan 221,462
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
Sex May '17 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC