Genetic evidence could not detect any changes to female gene in Armenia and Artsakh in 8000 years
A group of Danish, Armenian, Russian and British scientists has found out that women in Armenia and Artsakh have not changed considerably in the last 8 000 years from the point of view of genetics, Lenta.ru reports. "This is quite interesting, as the region has undergone many cultural changes during the same period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|22 hr
|None
|27
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC