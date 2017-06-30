Genetic evidence could not detect any...

Genetic evidence could not detect any changes to female gene in Armenia and Artsakh in 8000 years

A group of Danish, Armenian, Russian and British scientists has found out that women in Armenia and Artsakh have not changed considerably in the last 8 000 years from the point of view of genetics, Lenta.ru reports. "This is quite interesting, as the region has undergone many cultural changes during the same period.

