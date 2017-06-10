Genes, Ozone, and Autism: Increased risk for autism when genetic variation and air pollution meet

A new analysis shows that individuals with high levels of genetic variation and elevated exposure to ozone in the environment are at an even higher risk for developing autism than would be expected by adding the two risk factors together. The study is the first to look at the combined effects of genome-wide genetic change and environmental risk factors for autism, and the first to identify an interaction between genes and environment that leads to an emergent increase in risk that would not be found by studying these factors independently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental News Network.