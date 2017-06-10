Gene editing reverses Huntington's in...

Gene editing reverses Huntington's in mouse model

Disrupting a problematic gene in brain cells can reverse Huntington's disease pathology and motor symptoms in a mouse model of the inherited neurological disorder, Emory scientists report. The researchers used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, delivered by a viral vector, to snip part of a gene producing toxic protein aggregates in the brains of 9-month old mice.

