Galapagos bird's evolution could aid study of bone disease
A bird in the Galapagos Islands, known as a cormorant, lost its ability to fly over time due to genetic changes that mirror bone disease in humans, researchers said Thursday. These DNA changes transpired over the course of 2 million years, affecting an iconic bird that caught scientist Charles Darwin's attention in the 1830s, said the study in the journal Science.
