Florida researchers develop cheap, fast test for Zika, but widespread use may be years away

Florida researchers have developed a new device for detecting the Zika virus quickly and cheaply - although it might take years for it to come to market. Called the "Diagnoskeeter," the portable, low-cost testing kit processes samples in 30 minutes and is "meant to all the families of the Zika virus," said co-creator Ozlem Yaren, of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution in Alachua.

