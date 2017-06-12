Fat tissue may impede radiotherapy for breast cancer patients
According to research published online in The FASEB Journal , repeated irradiation of breast fat produces an inflammatory response that ultimately reduces the efficiency of radiotherapy in breast cancer patients. This research was based on a recent discovery that there is an inflammatory interaction between breast tumors and adipose tissue.
