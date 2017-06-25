ExxonMobil to Climate-Change Activists: Chew on This

A surprise announcement from the company's algal biofuels R&D project is turning heads. Is this time really different or just a Hail Mary to appease climate change-wary investors? At the company's annual shareholder meeting this May, roughly 62% of the votes were in favor of having ExxonMobil more deeply analyze and disclose the risks posed to its business from climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.