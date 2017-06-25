ExxonMobil to Climate-Change Activist...

ExxonMobil to Climate-Change Activists: Chew on This

A surprise announcement from the company's algal biofuels R&D project is turning heads. Is this time really different or just a Hail Mary to appease climate change-wary investors? At the company's annual shareholder meeting this May, roughly 62% of the votes were in favor of having ExxonMobil more deeply analyze and disclose the risks posed to its business from climate change.

