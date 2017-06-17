Extra-virgin olive oil preserves memory, protects brain against Alzheimer's
The Mediterranean diet is associated with a variety of health benefits, including a lower incidence of dementia. Now, researchers have identified a specific ingredient that protects against cognitive decline: extra-virgin olive oil.
