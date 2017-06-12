Experimental drug suppresses new defe...

Experimental drug suppresses new defective PTEN cancer pathway, study finds

21 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A collaboration between Said M. Sebti, Ph.D., chair of Moffitt Cancer Center's Drug Discovery Department, and Michele Pagano, M.D., chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at New York University's Langone Medical Center, led to the publication of an important study in the latest issue of Nature . The investigation found that the drug, geranylgeranyltransferase inhibitor GGTI-2418 suppresses a new defective PTEN cancer pathway discovered by Pagano's group.

