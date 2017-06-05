Enhanced test for urinary tract infec...

Enhanced test for urinary tract infections detects more bacteria than standard test

A new enhanced test , developed at Loyola University Chicago, detects significantly more bacteria than the standard test, according to a study presented at a meeting of the American Society for Microbiology in New Orleans. The study, by a multidisciplinary team of basic scientists, clinical microbiologists and obstetrician gynecologists at Loyola University Chicago and Loyola Medicine, was presented by Travis Price, a PhD student in the lab of Alan Wolfe, PhD.

