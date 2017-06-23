Eating fish may significantly reduce ...

Eating fish may significantly reduce rheumatoid arthritis pain

Eating fish at least twice a week may significantly reduce the pain and swelling associated with rheumatoid arthritis, a new study says. Prior studies have shown a beneficial effect of fish oil supplements on rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, but less is known about the value of eating fish containing omega-3, the researchers said.

