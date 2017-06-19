DuPont research scientists at work in...

DuPont research scientists at work in a biobutanol molecular biology lab. Photo: DuPont

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Seattle's prestigious Institute for Systems Biology has long been a draw for star experimental scientists. But it's now in a battle for talent with some deep-pocketed competitors: Amazon and Google.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 14 hr Science 221,471
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May '17 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
Sex May '17 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC