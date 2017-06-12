Down To A Science: 7 Greenwich High Students Earn Awards At Intel Fair

A record seven students from Greenwich High won awards to attend the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles. Luca BarcelA3 received an Intel ISEF second place award in the Environmental Engineering category , and was awarded a $48,000 scholarship to the University of Arizona for his project: Crowd-Sourced Detection and Mapping of Nitrate Water Pollutants via a Mobile Web- Based Image Analysis System.

