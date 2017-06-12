Delayed food introduction may increase likelihood of allergy in later childhood

Delaying the introduction of potentially allergenic foods until after a baby's first year may increase the likelihood of a food allergy later on, according to new findings from the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development Study. The research, published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology , found that infants who avoided cow's milk products, egg and peanut during the first year of life were more likely to be sensitized to these foods at age one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.