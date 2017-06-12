Delayed food introduction may increas...

Delayed food introduction may increase likelihood of allergy in later childhood

Delaying the introduction of potentially allergenic foods until after a baby's first year may increase the likelihood of a food allergy later on, according to new findings from the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development Study. The research, published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology , found that infants who avoided cow's milk products, egg and peanut during the first year of life were more likely to be sensitized to these foods at age one.

