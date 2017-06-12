ConAgra Recalls 700,000 Pounds of Spa...

ConAgra Recalls 700,000 Pounds of Spaghetti, Meatballs

10 hrs ago

A ConAgra recall is targeting more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products canned under six labels because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. The culprit? Errant bread crumbs.

