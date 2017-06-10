Combined molecular biology test is th...

Combined molecular biology test is the first to distinguish benign pancreatic lesions

When performed in tandem, two molecular biology laboratory tests distinguish, with near certainty, pancreatic lesions that mimic early signs of cancer but are completely benign. The lesions almost never progress to cancer, so patients may be spared unnecessary pancreatic cancer screenings or operations.

