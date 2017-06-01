City of Hope Physician-Scientist Markus Muschen, M.D., Ph.D., Named The Norman and Sadie Lee Foundation Professorship in Pediatrics City of Hope's Markus Muschen , M.D., Ph.D., the founding chair of the Department of Systems Biology, has received The Norman and Sadie Lee Foundation Professorship in Pediatrics. Muschen is the first City of Hope physician-scientist to serve as the Lee professor in pediatrics.

