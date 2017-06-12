Chicago medical school launches stem cell biology center
The College of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago says there will be a symposium Monday to commemorate the opening of the center, which will be housed at the medical school. Officials say researchers will study molecular signals that drive stem cells to mature into different types of cells, among other topics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 2
|Dogen
|221,450
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC