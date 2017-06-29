Chemists discover biology's version of the Friedel-Crafts alkylation
By chemistry standards, the Friedel-Crafts alkylation is a venerable reaction. First reported by chemists Charles Friedel and James Crafts in 1877, the reaction attaches an alkyl substituent to an aromatic ring using an alkyl halide as one of the reactants.
