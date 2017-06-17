Cells that make blood vessels can als...

Cells that make blood vessels can also make tumors and enable their spread

13 hrs ago Read more: Science Daily

While it's widely held that tumors can produce blood vessels to support their growth, scientists now have evidence that cells key to blood vessel formation can also produce tumors and enable their spread. Dr. Lan Ko, cancer biologist in the Department of Pathology at MCG at Augusta University and Dr. Ali S. Arbab, a tumor angiogenesis expert at the Georgia Cancer Center and the MCG Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, was a major collaborator.

