Biologists: No Ceiling Seen Yet on Increasing Human Life Spans

If there's a time-stamp on human life, two Canadian biologists say they haven't found it yet - and speculate the already-increasing life span of humans could keep going up "far into the foreseeable future." In a new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, biologists at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, dispute research published in October 2016 that determined the upper limit of human age is peaking at around 115 years.

