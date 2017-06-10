Biologist Postdoc in Functional Neuro...

Biologist Postdoc in Functional Neurogenomics

Read more: Nature Neuroscience

The Functional Neurogenomics Lab studies the genetic mechanisms through which risk genetic variants increase vulnerability for neuropsychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and Alzheimer's disease. Successful candidates will join the Functional Neurogenomics Laboratory in the Departments of Genetics and Genomic Sciences and Psychiatry.

Chicago, IL

