Biological DMARD guidelines associated with a reduced need for knee and hip replacements in RA

The results of a Danish study presented today at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology 2017 press conference showed that the incidence of total knee replacements carried out on patients with rheumatoid arthritis started to decrease after the introduction of biological Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs to national treatment guidelines. Prior to 2002, when the new guidance was introduced, the incidence of TKR had been increasing among RA patients.

