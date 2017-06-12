Arkansas school gets $11M for infecti...

Arkansas school gets $11M for infectious disease research

11 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency is awarding the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences an $11 million federal grant for research on infectious diseases. The grant is from an arm of the National Institutes of Health, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

