Are clinging jellyfish here to stay in Jersey Shore rivers and bays?
The appearance last June of the small and potentially dangerous creatures in the Shrewsbury River, Manasquan River and Barnegat Bay prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to team up with Montclair State University to study their population. Seven sites where the jellyfish were found last year were sampled again this year.
