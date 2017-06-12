Anti-malaria drugs: Potential new tar...

Anti-malaria drugs: Potential new target identified

A newly described protein could be an effective target for combatting drug-resistant malaria parasites. The protein, the transcription factor PfAP2-I, regulates a number of genes involved with the parasite's invasion of red blood cells, a critical part of the parasite's complex life cycle that could be targeted by new antimalarial drugs.

