American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Selects New Leaders

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology announced this week the election and appointment of seven new society leaders. They begin their terms July 1. The ASBMB is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization with more than 12,000 members worldwide.

