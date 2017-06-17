A little place for my stuff: How big bacteria can grow depends on how much fat they can make
Just as people endlessly calculate how to upsize or downsize, bacteria continually adjust their volume to fit inside their membrane . But what limits their expansion? The answer will surprise you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC