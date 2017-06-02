A Botched Vaccine Campaign For Measles Killed 15 Children in South Sudan
A Sudanese nurse prepares an inoculation against measles. In the case of the children who died or were sickened from the vaccine, untrained personnel administered it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Dogen
|221,450
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC