7th grader scores perfect SAT; now he...

7th grader scores perfect SAT; now helping create MRSA vaccine

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Can geometry help you play better ping pong? Moody Middle School student Cameron Sharma hopes it can help him beat his sister in a few games in the family garage. "I'll hit at the right angle, so that it doesn't bounce up," Cameron said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue Regolith Based Li... 221,452
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May 25 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May '17 MeanWhile 1
Sex May '17 Heterogenic 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC