6 right whales found dead, result could be 'catastrophic', warns marine biologist
An marine mammal expert says the fate of critically endangered species could hang in the balance as the death toll of North Atlantic right whales found floating in the Gulf of St. Lawrence rises to six. Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says the string of deaths is "unprecedented," amounting to more than one per cent of the 500 North Atlantic right believed to be roaming the seas.
