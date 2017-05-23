Worm moms pump eggs full of toxin, demand they inherit an antidote
Remember that part in Casino Royale when Bond sips his martini, realizes he has been poisoned, then rushes out to his Aston Martin to inject himself with the antidote that Q thoughtfully stashed beforehand? This is exactly like that. Except, instead of Daniel Craig , it's with worm larvae.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|8 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,969
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 hr
|MIDutch
|221,445
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 21
|friend
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC