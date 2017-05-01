Winchester student chosen as one of the top-16 biology pupils in the country

Peter Symonds College student, Eleanor Craven, is one of the top 16 biology students to take part in the largest national biology competition for sixth formers, organised by the Royal Society of Biology The 17-year-old competed in the competition against 7,500 students from 657 schools to get into the final which took place at the University of Warwick. The Olympiad, organised by the RSB's UK Biology Competitions team of volunteers, sees thousands of pupils every year taking part to in order to demonstrate their outstanding biology knowledge and receive recognition for their efforts.

