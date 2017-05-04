What Causes Eczema? Lack of Protein In Skin May Lead To Painful Inflammatory Condition
A team of researchers believe they're one step closer to figuring out what triggers eczema, a group of painful skin conditions. In a paper, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology , scientists discuss how a key skin protein barrier called filaggrin acts on other proteins, which ultimately drives the development of eczema.
