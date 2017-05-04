What Causes Eczema? Lack of Protein I...

What Causes Eczema? Lack of Protein In Skin May Lead To Painful Inflammatory Condition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medical Daily

A team of researchers believe they're one step closer to figuring out what triggers eczema, a group of painful skin conditions. In a paper, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology , scientists discuss how a key skin protein barrier called filaggrin acts on other proteins, which ultimately drives the development of eczema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 10 hr River Tam 916
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op Thu MeanWhile 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Wed wondering 221,434
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC