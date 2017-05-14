Vitamin D supplements in pregnancy co...

Vitamin D supplements in pregnancy could help protect children against asthma

20 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A new study published today in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology has found that taking Vitamin D supplements in pregnancy can positively modify the immune system of the newborn baby, which could help to protect against asthma and respiratory infections, a known risk factor for developing asthma in childhood. The team of researchers from King's College London looked at the effect that taking a supplement of 4,400 IU vitamin D3 per day during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy versus the recommended daily intake of 400 IU/day, had on the immune system of the newborn.

Chicago, IL

