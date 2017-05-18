UNCP professorearns top awardof UNC s...

UNCP professorearns top awardof UNC system -

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Robesonian

After all, his father was part of the space program that helped mankind reach the moon. So it should come as little surprise that Bahr wants to achieve something equally ambitious - find a way to eliminate neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 10 hr replaytime 1,880
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Fri scientia potentia... 221,437
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Fri Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,069 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC