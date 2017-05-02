Two UF faculty members elected to Nat...

Two UF faculty members elected to National Academy of Sciences

17 hrs ago

Two University of Florida faculty members have been named to the National Academy of Sciences, bringing the total number of current and retired National Academy of Sciences members at UF to 16. Art Hebard , a distinguished professor of physics, and Doug Soltis , a plant biologist and distinguished professor and curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History at UF, are among the 84 new members and 21 foreign associates announced this morning. Soltis's honor comes a year after his wife, Pam, also a plant biologist and distinguished professor and curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History, was named to the National Academy of Sciences and just three weeks after the couple were named to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

