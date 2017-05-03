Three Stanford faculty elected to National Academy of Sciences
Dominque Bergmann, John Pringle and Anne Villeneuve are now part of an organization designed to advise the nation on issues related to science and technology. The new members from Stanford are Dominque Bergmann , PhD, professor of biology; John Pringle , PhD, professor of genetics; and Anne Villeneuve , PhD, professor of developmental biology and of genetics.
