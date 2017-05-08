This gross habit might actually be good for you 0:0
Scientists at a number of prestigious universities including Harvard and MIT now say parents should not actively discourage their kids from picking their noses. They claim ingesting boogers can be good for teeth, as well as overall health as they are packed with a "rich reservoir of good bacteria."
