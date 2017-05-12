The Offspring's singer-guitarist had put his molecular biology studies on hold for nearly 20 years.
In 1994, punk band The Offspring released its third album, Smash , which became the best-selling indie record ever. Despite a grueling schedule of touring and recording since then, the group's singer-guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland has been chipping away at a PhD.
